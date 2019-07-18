Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rashmika Mandanna to Become 'Lady Rowdy' for Vijay Deverakonda's Apparel Brand: Report

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly planning to launch the female version of his Rowdy apparel brand, which will have his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda calls his fans 'Rowdies'. The actor identifies with the term so much that he has also launched clothing brand called Rowdy, inspired by his personality. The Telugu star is often seen sporting his 'Rowdy' T-shirts at promotional events.

The apparel brand has clothes made for men so far, but reports say that he is planning to launch the female version of his clothing line. It is also being said that the female version will have his Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador. Though an official statement is yet to be made, the news has already generated quite a buzz among fans of Vijay and Rashmika.

The actors paired up for the first time in Geetha Govindam, which was well recieved by the audience. There is a lot of hype around their next release, Dear Comrade, which is set to release on July 26 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Currently, both Vijay and Rashmika are busy with the promotional activities of their upcoming film.

The 30-year-old actor shot to fame with the blockbuster Telugu hit Arjun Reddy in 2017. The film was recently remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. To congratulate Kiara on the success of the film, Vijay had sent her some clothes from his brand.

Kiara had revealed on her Instagram story that she'd received a special present from Vijay, who had also sent a handwritten note. "Kiara, congratulations for Kabir Singh! Enjoy the success. Sending you my best and also some of my clothes... that sounds wrong - 'clothes from my line'," he wrote.

