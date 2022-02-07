Rashmika Mandanna To Join Hands With Ram Charan For Gowtam Tinnanuri's Film

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be joining hands with actor Ram Charan for a movie tentatively titled #RC16 under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri, reports suggest. The film is being touted as a sci-fi drama and is based on the concept of time travel. The film is yet to go on floors. Earlier, reports claimed that Disha Patani was approached for the role of the female lead. Now, reports suggest that Rashmika will star opposite Ram Charan in the movie.

Reports claimed that Disha declined the role due to her commitment to other projects. Now, makers have approached Rashmika for the role. If it materialises, #RC16 will mark Rashmika’s maiden collaboration with Ram Charan.

Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of her previous Telugu release Pushpa: The Rise with actor Allu Arjun. With her huge pan-India popularity with Sukumar directorial, the makers of #RC16 have approached her for the female lead role. The makers will soon announce the cast and crew of the film.

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 13. She also has a film titled Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika has two other projects — Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu and Pushpa: The Rule — in Tollywood.

Ram Charan is currently awaiting the release of RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. After being postponed many times, the magnum opus will hit the theatres on March 25.

Ram Charan will also be seen in Acharya helmed by director Koratala Siva. He will be seen sharing space with his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. The film will release on April 29. He was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.