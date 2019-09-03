Rashmika Mandanna to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey Remake?

Shahid Kapoor surprised everybody with box office collection of his recently released film Kabir Singh, which was a Hindi remake of Telugu original Arjun Reddy. Reportedly, the actor is said to appear in another south remake, Jersey, starring Nani in the original.

While Shahid's name popped up for the male lead, no names came in for the female lead until now. Reportedly, the makers are reaching out to popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna for the film. However, there's no official confirmation about the same. "Shahid and the makers met and they were brainstorming on who could be cast as the heroine and they all thought of Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna who's a huge star already," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

If this happens to be true and Rashmika agrees, the film will mark her Bollywood debut. "The producers were on the lookout for a fresh face and if Rashmika gives her nod, this will also mark her Hindi debut. She has watched Jersey and given how Kabir Singh has fared at the ticket windows, she has also expressed an interest in the Hindi remake. But the modalities and remunerations need to be finalised for now. The makers are planning to roll out the film by November this year," the source added.

Rashmika has been a part of several Telugu films like Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam among others.

Jersey remake is said to be produced by the movie's original makers Dil Raju.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh opened to packed theatres on June 21 and has impressed fans at the ticket window. The film earned over Rs 370 crore at the box office. Despite negative reviews and criticism, the film has found favour among the audience. It was panned for its celebration of toxic masculinity and portraying a violent, abusive and misogynist male lead. Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career.

