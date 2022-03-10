Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Actresses Who Are Highly Educated

Unlike other professions, it is believed that acting has little to do with educational degrees. Although acting requires exceptional skills and hard work, people think that one can excel in this profession without much hustle.

We often get to hear a lot about elegant actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anushka Shetty who have successfully made their mark in the film industry through their hard work. However, many will be surprised to know about their educational background.

Several of these actresses hold Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in different disciplines while some are still studying. As per reports, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently applauded for her blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, holds a degree in Psychology.

Anushka Shetty who is known for playing Devasena in Baahubali, is also quite educated and did her master’s in Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. Family Man 2 fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce and she graduated from the Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal who have appeared in various Hindi and Tamil movies, have not only performed well on screen but have done well in academics too. Rakul Preet Singh has studied at Jesus Mary College, Delhi University and obtained her Degree with Honours in Mathematics. Kajal Aggarwal completed her degree in Mass Media from KC College, Mumbai while Shruti Haasan too has studied in Mumbai and got her Psychology degree from Andrew’s college.

Before stepping into the Telugu film industry, Pooja Hegde got her M.Com degree from MMK College in Mumbai. Tamanna Bhatia went to the National College, Mumbai and did her graduation in the Arts stream.

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty, who is just 18 years old, is still pursuing her degree course from Mumbai University. Actress Sree Leela too is studying for a medical degree. One of the most sought after actresses in the south film industry these days, Sai Pallavi has completed her MBBS degree from Georgia.

