Rashmika Mandanna Treats Fans to Adorable Selfie from First Day in Russia; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls her ‘Cute’

Giving a glimpse of how her first day in the snow caped Russia is going, South star Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and treated her fans with a cute mirror selfie donning an adorable pink fur sweatshirt. She captioned the cute picture “Ready for my day 1 in #Russia,” and added cloud with snow, cherry blossom and white heart emoticons. It seems that the actress is cherishing her outing at the gorgeous location.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Rashmika Mandanna fans bombarded the comments sections as they adored the sweet picture of their favorite actress. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the post as ‘Cute’. It is not known if it is a work trip or a casual outing, but fans can’t wait to see some more glimpses of the star in Russia.

Check the post here:

Rashmika Mandanna is an avid social media user and she likes to keep her fans updated about her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos on social media. A few days back, the 25-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared an awe-worthy picture with her furry friend Aura and left her fans gushing. In the viral snap, Aura is kissing Rashmika on her ear and the actress’ expression says it all. They both looked adorably cute. While posting the picture on February 8 on her official Instagram account that has more than 28.6 million followers, she wrote, “What would I do without her.” She added a pink flower emoticon in the end. The picture went viral as soon as she posted it, and so far it has garnered more than 19 lakh likes.

Rashmika introduced Aura in June 2021. She shared a few pictures of the puppy and wrote, “Hey guys… in the midst of all the chaos out there… I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time… Introducing you to my lil one - Aura!”

Talking about the work front, several reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna is the front runner for megastar Ram Charan’s RC16.However, there is no formal announcement, but it looks like Rashmika Mandanna has bagged another project. Gowtam Tinnanuri will be directing this racy drama.

For her fans in Bollywood, there is another good news that Rashmika is making her way into Hindi cinema with her debut film Mission Majnu. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller. Rashmika also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

