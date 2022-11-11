Rashmika Mandanna Treats Instagram to Cutest Selfie After Opening Up on Getting 'Hate' Online

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared her first photo on Instagram after talking about getting ‘hate’ and ‘negativity’ on the internet. The Pushpa actress thanked those who checked on her and made her feel better with their warm messages. Rashmika earlier said that she was being subjected to unnecessary hate online for things she had not said.

Now in a new post, Rashmika wrote, “Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I’ve been seeing and receiving so many messages and it’s made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thankyou big love.” She also added an adorable selfie of herself while making the mini heart gesture with her fingers.

Rashmika Mandanna recently got candid about being at the receiving end of hate ever since she started her film career. Rashmika, who often grabs headlines for her rumoured romance with Vijay Deverakonda, took to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy heartbreaking note, where she spoke about how all the trolling and ridiculing against her has taken a toll on her mental health.

“A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead,” she wrote.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Maharishi and Oopiri fame, Varisu is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film features Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

