Rashmika Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette, Sidharth Looks Dashing at Mission Majnu Premiere
Rashmika Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette, Sidharth Looks Dashing at Mission Majnu Premiere

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 22:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna at the premiere of Mission Majnu

Rashmika turned up in a cute black bralette paired with olive green pants. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing in a patterned shirt that he paired with a black blazer.

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their film Mission Majnu. The spy thriller will release on January 20. Ahead of its release, a special film screening was held, attended by several prominent names from the industry. Rashmika turned up in a cute black bralette paired with olive green pants. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing in a patterned shirt that he paired with a black blazer. Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani also attended the screening. The actress chose a white tank top which she paired with flowy pants of the same colour.

Other prominent celebrities to mark their presence at the event were Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in Bollywood, ace designer Manish Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, Sajid Khan and Elnaaz Nourozi among others.

Take a look at the photos from the event:

Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 this year.

