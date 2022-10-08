Rashmika Mandanna Vacaying in Maldives with Vijay Deverakonda, SRK to Get Fauda Director for Aryan Khan’s Debut?

Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her Bollywood debut. The actress is currently in Maldives, enjoying some special time. On Saturday morning, the Pushpa: The Rise fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first picture from her vacation. It is being speculated that Rashmika is in the island nation along with her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. The two were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday. Although the two arrived at the airport in different cars around the same time, it is not unclear if they were travelling together.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Smoking Hot In First Pic From Her Maldives Vacation; Check Here

Reports have been doing the rounds for some time now that Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut with a web series, but as a writer. He has already begun work. Now, it is being said that SRK has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed ‘Fauda’ series to train his son.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Ropes In Fauda Director As Aryan Khan Wants To Learn Filmmaking Too: Reports

Word has been doing the rounds that Arjun Kapoor is likely to feature in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa: The Rule. However, producer Naveen Yerneni confirmed that Arjun will not be a part of Pushpa 2 and also shared that the shooting of the film will begin by the end of this month.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Update: Arjun Kapoor Not a Part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer, Producer Confirms

The trailer of Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Honeymoon has been released. On Saturday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped the trailer. It presents how a newlywed couple’s family decides to tag along for their honeymoon, unaware of what it actually means. Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comments section.

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin-Gippy Grewal Starrer Honeymoon Trailer Leaves Nikki Tamboli and Others Excited; Watch

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman Khan announced that no contestant will be eliminated this week. This means that none of the nominated contestants – Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare will walk out of the house. The nominations for eliminations were held earlier this week as a part of which Bigg Boss asked the housemates to gather in the garden area, called a fire artist and asked the contestants to name two inmates each for nomination.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Announces Big Update, Shares No Elimination This Week

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here