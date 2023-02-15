Rashmika Mandanna has repeatedly proved why she is called the ‘national crush’. It’s not just because of her acting skills and good looks but also because of her kind nature. Pushpa fame often reacts to her fans or followers on social media and Valentine’s Day was no different. On the special day, Rashmika sent wishes to a fan who Tweeted her picture and expressed his love for the actress.

“Can I also get a reply/Valentine’s wish from my crush @iamRashmika? I love you more than anyone else. #RashmikaMandanna," the fan wrote reacting to which Reashmika replied, “Happy Valentine’s Day" with a red heart emoji.

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 15, 2023

This is not the first time that Rashmika has responded to a fan on Twitter. Earlier this month, she also replied to a fan who expressed his desire to meet her. “Recent pic???? @iamRashmika you are very near to us. We want to meet you re," a fan had written. Reacting to this, Rashmika shared that even though she was busy at the moment, she will plan and meet with her fans soon. “Next time ya.. we’ll be busy with shoot and I don’t want to say yes and not meet you and all.. so next time I’ll have to plan to come back just to meet you guys," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress said recently while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing."

Read all the Latest Movies News here