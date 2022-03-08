Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan Can't Stop Blushing As They Pose for Paps; Fans Love Their 'Jodi'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted with Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in Mumbai soon after shooting for a project which is said to be a commercial. On Monday, the 25-year-old actress teased her Instagram followers by posting a picture of Varun’s back. Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Rashmika had asked her followers, “Guess who I am shooting with today?” The text was followed by a hashtag that read, “The Rock.” Rashmika added the stage name of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson as a hint for her fans since Varun is a huge fan of the former WWE wrestler.

In the following Instagram story, the Tollywood actress shared a selfie with Varun and wrote, “VD Happy faces. From workouts to shootings.”

Rashmika, who has worked in notable Telugu films like Pushpa, Dear Comrade, and Bheeshma, will soon make her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite Sidharth Malhotra with Mission Majnu. Recent pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi show the actress posing with Varun following their shooting for an undisclosed project. Rashmika was seen in a silver sequined dress with a black robe, while Varun posed in a white t-shirt and a brown pair of pants with a denim jacket. The two actors were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Varun was seen walking Rashmika to her vehicle following the wrap-up of the shoot.

Fans are already excited to see the two actors working together and some are even demanding a movie starring Rashmika and Varun. As one of the fans commented on Instagram, “They are looking amazing together, want a movie with them.” Another fan commented, “Oh My God I love Rashmika I think inka jo kuch bhi aane wala hai hit hi hoga (whatever project they are working on will be a hit).” There was another comment where a fan requested a movie starring the two actors, “Awwww. Please some production house, make a film with VD and Rashmika.”

