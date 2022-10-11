Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Rekindle Their Relationship After Messy Breakup: Report

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly holidaying in the Maldives. The duo, who was said to have broken up after two years of dating, has reportedly reignited their romance.

According to a new report in ETimes, Vijay was deeply affected by the failure of his last release Liger and that’s when his connection with Rashmika rekindled. The report also suggested that the two actors had “loved each other truly until their egos had drifted them apart.”

However, Vijay and Rashmika are now very much together, according to the report. If multiple media reports are to be believed, the two are enjoying a romantic getaway in the Maldives.

Rashmika Mandanna recently left for the Maldives. The Pushpa 2 actress was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday. A few minutes before she arrived, actor Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted making his way inside the airport. This led to speculations if Rashmika and Vijay were heading to the Maldives together.

Later, a fan took to Twitter to share Rashmika’s poolside picture, which the actress recently shared on her Instagram account from her holiday, and revealed that in the photo, she was wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay was sporting when he took off from Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview with us, Rashmika shared she is very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded.”

