Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are on a secret vacation in Dubai if a leaked picture from the exotic destination is to be believed. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Liger actor was on a happy vacay with his parents. However, a few hours after, a fan seemed to have spotted the rumoured lovebirds together out and about. In a picture circulating online, Vijay was seen wearing the same outfit as he wore in the pictures with his family and exploring a mall while Rashmika was by his side.

Read more: Leaked Pic! Rashmika Mandanna Joins Vijay Deverakonda and Family In Dubai On Their Vacation

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan may be collaborating on a big-budget film. Buzz is that, the duo have met multiple times to decide on a script, and that the former would be producing the film. A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan, and that he is willing to produce under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. In the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has been extensively working on the script of with his director, RS Prassana. Having the final draft in hand, Aamir feels, Salman Khan is the best fit for the larger-than-life drama and he has offered the film to Salman Khan."

Read more: Aamir Khan To Produce A Film For Salman Khan? Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is officially joining Varun Dhawan for the Indian installment of the Citadel. Filmmakers Raj and DK announced that Samantha has started shooting for the project. On Wednesday, directors Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) took to social media to announce the same. “Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl to the world of Citadel! Now filming 🎬," they captioned a post.

Read more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Dapper In Latest Pic As She Begins Shooting For Citadel With Varun Dhawan

Almost a year after Shailesh Lodha left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has now been reported that the actor has not been paid his dues so far. If a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Lodha’s ‘six-figure amount’ is yet to be paid by the makers of the popular sitcom. However, the TMKOC team issues an official statement denying Shailesh Lodha’s accusations. TMKOC’s Project Head Suhel Ramani, in a statement to the press, said that the actor has not completed the exit formalities due to which his payment has been withheld.

Read more: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Breaks Silence On Shailesh Lodha’s Claims; Says ‘Actor Refused To…’

Vijay and Trisha are coming together after 14 years for Thalapathy 57. The actors came together for a special puja of the film. The pictures surfaced online, showing Vijay and Trisha caught in a chat. Vijay was seen seemingly blushing while Trisha spoke to him. They also posed with the team of the film. Trisha shared a picture of her and Vijay and wrote, “For those of you who asked,waited and wished… This one’s for you…"

Read more: Thalapathy 67: Vijay Blushes As He Joins Trisha At Special Puja of Lokesh Film, Pics Go Viral

Read all the Latest Movies News here