Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Attend Karan Johar’s 50th Bash In Mumbai? Here’s What We Know

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The glimpses from the big bash are going viral on the internet. The host has planned a grand birthday bash at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios full of glitz and glamour, and he is leaving no stone unturned to throw the most lavish party in B-town. With the presence of who’s who from the industry, the mega event is sure going to be a gala night. Not just Bollywood stars, KJo is hosting South actors in his big birthday bash too. If a report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna too will attend the party tonight.

The entertainment portal quoted a source, who said, “Vijay landed straight to Mumbai after wrapping up his shoot for Kushi in Kashmir. He is here for a few days and will be attending Karan’s party along with Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur. Rashmika Mandanna is too set to fly down from Hyderabad anytime soon for KJo’s bash.”

The source added, “The ace filmmaker’s party will definitely give you enough surprising starry appearances and photos to gush over.”

Well, Rashmika and Vijay aren’t the only ones who are travelling to attend the gala night. A few hours back KJo’s close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan landed in Mumbai along with her hubby Saif and little munchkins Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Speaking about Vijay’s work front, the Arjun Reddy actor has an interesting line-up of films, to be released in 2022-23. He is set to kickstart a new schedule of Samantha co-starrer Kushi soon in Hyderabad. After wrapping up the second schedule of Kushi, VD will jump on to the next, which is Jana Gana Mana. Besides, he is looking forward to the grand release of his first Pan-India project, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to release on August 25.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye. After Sulthan, she has signed a big-ticket, second Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, which is currently progressing at a swift pace. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

For his birthday, Karan is hosting a massive birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios. It was also revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

