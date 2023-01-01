Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda Wish Happy New Year With Sexy Beach Pics; Fans Say 'They Are Together'

Once again Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are left speculating if the two stars are dating each other. Why? Because of their recent social media posts. On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika took to their respectve Instagram handles and dropped sexy pictures to send new year wishes to their fans.

The Liger actor shared a shirtless picture in which he was seen enjoying a drink in a pool. In the caption, he summed up his 2022 and wrote, “A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some 🙂 We need to celebrate everything 🙂 cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves ❤️ Have a great new year!"

On the other hand, Rashmika also dropped a picture in which she was seen enjoying the sun. “Hello 2023…" she wrote and added a white heart emoji in the caption.

The two pictures have left netizens speculating if Vijay and Rashmika are dating one another. While some wonder if they are vacationing at the moment, others say that the pictures prove that they went to Maldives together earlier in 2022.

“This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after liger release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time lol. In fact even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!" one of the fans commented on Vijay’s post.

Even though Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed if they are dating or not, their alleged romantic relationship often makes headlines. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay. “I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded,” she said.

