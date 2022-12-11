Rashmika Mandanna Wears Pigtails, Flaunts Messy Hair In Stunning Pics; Asks Fans To Caption Her Post

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular stars in South and Bollywood with back-to-back hits like Pushpa and Goodbye. The Dear Comrade actress who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to sizzling posts. Maintaining the trajectory, on Sunday, the Goodbye actress treated her fans to a set of stunning close-up pictures wearing pigtails and messy hair. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika posted 3 photos. In the first one, Rashmika looks super cute as she donned a v-neck sweater and wears pigtails while looking at the camera with a straight face. Next, we see her oozing oopmh with her shiny locks left open and the last pic holding her pigtails and looking off the camera. Taking to the captions, Rashmika wrote, “You caption this ."

Soon after, scores of fans dropped comments praising the actress’ beauty. While one fan wrote, “Classy ," another commented, “Queen of South industry ," a third Rashmika fan wrote, “Hey❤️ Rashu❤️back to school days."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. As per a report in PinkVilla, the makers plan to release the sequel in India and Russia simultaneously. During a recent interaction with us, producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia.”Varisu

Over and above this, she will also play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. Made under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, the venture further stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in ancillary roles, along with the rest.

Now, talking about the technical crew of Varisu, while Hari and Ashishor Solomon have penned the story, Karthick Palani is taking care of the camera work. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the drama. KL Praveen is on board the team as the editor, and Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here