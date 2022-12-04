Rashmika Mandanna Wears Sexy Bralette, Gigantic Neon Blazer With No Pants; Check Out Her Hot Pics

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who became household name after her role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, takes the internet by storm every time she posts a photo of herself on social media. And yesterday was no exception. Rashmika sent the temperature soaring with her latest photo shoot in a sexy outfit.

The actress dazzled in a sexy neon green blazer which she paired with a bralette. Rashmika ditched the pants for her sizzling look and opted for a minimal makeup. Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Have you watched #Goodbye on @netflix_in with your family my loves?"

Goodbye marked Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam, among others. The film is an emotional tale of a family that learns to deal with grief in its own ways. Its story revolves around the funeral of a matriarch, Gayatri (Neena Gupta), in a dysfunctional household.

Rashmika is also basking in the glory of her successful film Pushpa: The Rise. The film became an instant hit when it was released in December 2021. Everyone loved the movie, and it broke several box office records. After causing quite a stir across the country, the film is now set to hit the Russian market on December 8. For which, Allu Arjun and Rashmika are currently promoting their film in Russia.

Recently, the Pushpa duo attended a press conference in Russia where they answered several questions about their movie. After the interaction with the media, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and dropped a picture in which he was seen doing the iconic ‘Thaggede Le’ gesture from the movie. He was also joined by Rashmika. “Pushpa in Russia," the caption of his picture read.

PUSHPA 🇮🇳 IN RUSSIA 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/otf4opQ6ZJ— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise had a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be premiered at the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. It will then be released in all other Russian cities from December 8 onwards.

