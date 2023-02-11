Rashmika Mandanna is called the ‘national crush’ for a reason. It is not only because of her acting skills but also because of the way she interacts or responds to her fans. Often hailed as kind and pure-hearted, the Pushpa actress recently replied to a fan on Twitter who expressed his desire to meet her.

“Recent pic???? @iamRashmika you are very near to us. We want to meet you re ," the fan wrote while sharing a picture of the actress. Reacting to this, Rashmika shared that even though she was busy at the moment, she will plan and meet with her fans soon. “Next time ya.. we’ll be busy with shoot and I don’t want to say yes and not meet you and all.. so next time I’ll have to plan to come back just to meet you guys," she wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Recent pic ????@iamRashmika you are very near to usWe want to meet you re #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/YaoB8SUUJM — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) February 10, 2023

Earlier today, Rashmika also reacted to a report claiming the actress owns five luxurious apartments in five different cities namely Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore. Dismissing the report, the Pushpa actress wrote, “I wish it were true".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Besides these, Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Raj in her pipeline. “Pushpa 2 will be something beyond the first part of the movie. Currently, the shooting of this movie is going on in Visakhapatnam. Crucial scenes are being shot on Allu Arjun and other cast members," the actress said recently while talking about the film and added that “this movie will be mind-blowing."

