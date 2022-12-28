Rashmika Mandanna Wins Over The Internet With This Advice To Fans

Rashmika Mandanna achieved pan-India popularity after starring in Pushpa: The Rise last year opposite Allu Arjun. The country was mesmerised by her charm and she was dubbed ‘National Crush’. She even appeared in her first Bollywood film Goodbye earlier this year, sharing the screen with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Her charm and acting skills were already appreciated but recently her concern for the safety of a few fans has won the internet over.

On December 24, the audio launch of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu was held in Chennai. Lead actress Rashmika Mandanna was also present on the occasion, looking gorgeous in a white saree. After the event, Rashmika had a piece of safety advice for some fans who were following her.

After the event concluded, Rashmika stepped into her car and was headed to her hotel when she noticed a few fans on bikes following her. It was clear that the fans were trying to grab her attention. At a traffic crossing, as Rashmika’s car came to a halt, the bikes also stopped beside the car.

Then Rashmika pulled down her glass window and demanded to know why the fans were not wearing their helmets. While the fans assured her they would wear helmets, Rashmika was assertive and insisted that they do it right away before zooming away in the car.

The video is going viral on social media platforms with many fans lauding the actress for showing her concern for the safety of her fans. Here are some reactions to the video.

Apart from Varisu, Rashmika will be seen next in Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

