Rashmika Mandanna’s Childhood Pic Goes Viral Again

South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, has already gained nationwide appeal due to her social media presence. Despite working only in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films in her career, Rashmika has fans all over India. The 25-year-old is known for her cute antics, and her childhood picture proved that she was equally bubbly as a baby.

The picture was shared by Rashmika herself in May this year, but her fans have managed to make it go viral again. In the photo, baby Rashmika can be seen wearing a red T-shirt while posing for the camera. The throwback photo was originally shared by Rashimika during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, and the actress’ caption summed everyone’s feelings that time around. “Waiting for dearest corona to leave like,” she had written describing her pose.

Rashmika made her acting debut with Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. She is considered to be one of the most successful actresses of the South film industry as many of her films have grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Rashmika Mandanna’s pairing with youth star Vijay Devarakonda is loved by fans. The duo has featured in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam together.

She is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Rashmika will be seen along with Siddharth Malhotra in the upcoming movie Mission Majnu. The release date of the film has been delayed due to the pandemic, but it is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 13, 2022.

Rashmika will be next seen in Telugu action flick Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. The film will be released on December 17, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.