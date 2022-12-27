Rashmika Mandanna’s Cute Gesture To Paps' Compliments Proves She Is Reigning Queen

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly the reigning queen of the South film industry. Now, it seems that the actress has her eyes set on B-town as well. Rashmika’s debut Bollywood film Goodbye has stolen our hearts, to say the least. The 26-year-old has marked her presence in the Hindi film industry too, capturing our attention with her acting prowess and adorable smile. Rashmika is also a sweetheart when it comes to interacting with the paparazzi. Recently, a video of the Dear Comrade actress’ sweet gesture, as she blushes on being called beautiful by the shutterbugs, has taken the Internet by storm.

Rashmika was recently papped at the Mumbai airport, where she was reportedly taking a flight to some undisclosed destination. Upon her arrival at the airport, the shutterbugs surrounded the diva, asking for a picture. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video snippet of the heartwarming encounter on Instagram on December 26.

The actress slays the airport look, dressed in a casual white shirt with rolled sleeves and a black tee underneath. The actress teamed up her attire with a pair of ripped denim blue jeans and a black tote bag. She sported a no-makeup look and rounded off her easy-breezy ensemble with top-knotted hair. Removing her face mask, Rashmika was heard asking the paps whether they got some sleep or not, as they continued clicking snaps of her. “I just woke up and came,” added the Tollywood beauty.

Soon, one of the paps seemed to enjoy a little fanboy moment with Rashmika as he complimented the star and said, “You look beautiful, you look really beautiful.” The flattering remark appeared to touch the heart of the Goodbye actress. She blushed and made a cute gesture, mouthing a heartfelt “thank you” to the photographer before waving them goodbye and entering the airport premises.

Her lovely reaction was appreciated by her fans and social media users. While one user reacted, “So sweet n simple girl,” another expressed, “Ye kitne cute hai… Mere to crush bhi hai ye. (She is so cute. She is even my crush.)” “Bechari ki neend bhi puri nahi hui,” noted a third netizen. Many others dropped multiple red heart emojis and called her “cute.”

Rashmika has her hands full with three films lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the film Varisu. She is also a part of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor; and in the Shantanu Bagchi directorial Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.

