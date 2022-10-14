Rashmika Mandanna's 'Golden Girl' Avatar For Travel Magazine Cover Makes Waves

Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be back in business after spending some quality time in the Maldives. She took a trip to the exotic location with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika, who is an avid social media fanatic, never fails to disappoint her fans by dropping snippets of her travel escapades or glamorous photoshoots. It appears that the actress’s love for travelling has not been missed by the paparazzi or the magazines.

Recently, the actress is on cloud nine after getting featured in one of the well-known travel magazines called Travel and Leisure India. Rashmika graced the cover page of Travel and Leisure India which was shared on Instagram by the magazine itself. The caption reveals that the travel magazine is currently celebrating its 16th anniversary. They have chosen our “golden girl” Rashmika for a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Setting the stage for the perfect ramp moment, Rashmika clubbed her sequinned attire with a sleek black belt and some dazzling boho-chic jewellery.</p> <p>The diva rounded off her look with smokey eyes, on-fleek eyebrows, and a nude shade of lipstick, For the hairdo she kept her tresses open, parting them from the side. Rashmika struck some alluring poses for her clicks, against the serene backdrop of waves crashing on the shore. However, she made sure to set fire to the waters as well as our hearts.</p> <p>Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Rashmika’s breathtaking snaps. “Kya aadah hai meri jaan,” lavished one user. Another simply called the actress a “Golden Girl.” Others went all hearts in the comments.</p> <p>Travel and Leisure India magazine also dropped another string of images featuring Rashmika that are a treat to the eyes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is currently enjoying the sweet success of her debut Bollywood film Goodbye. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye also stars veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachcha and Neena Gupta.</p> <p>Read all the <a href="https://www.news18.com/movies/"><b>Latest Movies News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>