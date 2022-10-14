Rashmika Mandanna's 'Golden Girl' Avatar For Travel Magazine Cover Makes Waves

Actress Rashmika Mandanna seems to be back in business after spending some quality time in the Maldives. She took a trip to the exotic location with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika, who is an avid social media fanatic, never fails to disappoint her fans by dropping snippets of her travel escapades or glamorous photoshoots. It appears that the actress’s love for travelling has not been missed by the paparazzi or the magazines.
Recently, the actress is on cloud nine after getting featured in one of the well-known travel magazines called Travel and Leisure India. Rashmika graced the cover page of Travel and Leisure India which was shared on Instagram by the magazine itself. The caption reveals that the travel magazine is currently celebrating its 16th anniversary. They have chosen our “golden girl” Rashmika for a trip to Abu Dhabi.
