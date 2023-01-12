Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Video Proves She Is Called 'National Crush' For a Reason; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress everyone with her beauty and style. Each time the actress drops pictures or videos on social media, she leaves her fans completely stunned. On Thursday too, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video, proving that she is called the ‘national crush’ for a reason.

In the video, Pushpa: The Rise actress can be seen sporting a simple yet beautiful saree. She accessorised her look with big jhumkas, bangles and a finger ring. She opted for glam makeup and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. What further added charm to her video with her million-dollar smile. In the background of the clip, she added the Soul of Varisu song from her recent release. She also dropped a white heart and a pink flower emoji in the caption. Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s video here:

Needless to say, the video has left Rashmika’s fans and friends completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with red heart emojis. Mrunal Thakur, who shared the screen with Rashmika in Sita Ramam also commented, “Uff ufff ufff beauty❤️". One of the fans wrote, “National Crush Personally My Crush Ummah…" Another social media user called Rashmika the “most beautiful girl in the world". “I like your smile," a third comment read.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Varisu along with Thalapathy Vijay. The film is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. News18 Showsha’s review of Rashmika’s performance in Varisu reads, “There’s another superstar in the film though - Rashmika Mandanna. Her role is not meaty enough for a female lead. However, she makes the best of what she has. Vijay and Mandanna lend themselves naturally to the screen when they appear together."

Next, Rashmika will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has the sequel of her blockbuster movie, Pushpa in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here