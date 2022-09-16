Rashmika Mandanna’s Outfit in Srivalli Song Inspires Jaipur Saree Manufacturer

Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way since her debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party and she has become one of the much sought after actresses in south industry. Rashmika’s sartorial options in films have experienced a significant boost that isn’t just gorgeous, but also rich in élan and flair, from side-partitioned tresses and kurtas to experimental hairstyles and couture lehengas. She has always impressed the audiences with her fashion statement.

The actress created a pan-India fan following with her performance in last year’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika wore a lovely red saree with a green blouse for a song, Srivalli. Rashmika’s no-makeup look appeared to be a hit, with her hair pulled back into a lengthy braid in this dance number.

It appears that fashionistas across the country have been seeking ways to replicate the look. A saree manufacturer in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has come up with a Srivalli song theme saree. The outfit named Srivalli Saree is now available in several shops in Rajasthan, and you can’t wait to get your hands on it.

Rashmika’s fan club has tweeted about the same. “Srivalli Sarees are seen in every corner and not just brands. This one is next level,” read a tweet shared from a Rashmika fan club handle.

Srivalli Sarees… 🤟🏻🥳 Have seen 💕💞 @iamRashmika name in every corner and not just brands… This one is next level… 😁😁#RashmikaMandanna ✨ pic.twitter.com/1yBF4msHz8 — Rashmika Sweden FC 💕💞 (@LoveRashmika) September 13, 2022

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has achieved pan-India recognition in a relatively short period. After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, the versatile actress became a household name among the Hindi audiences. Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of her new film, Sita Ramam. The film, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, has wreaked havoc at the box office.

Rashmika is presently busy with her upcoming Bollywood projects, according to reports. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Big-B and Neena Gupta in the upcoming film titled Goodbye.

