It is a well-known fact that star Allu Arjun’s pan-India film Pushpa was a huge success. His acting, swag, dialogues and dance steps were liked by everyone. The film managed to create a lot of buzz on social media. Rashmika Mandanna was very much liked in the role of Srivalli. The craze for Rashmika’s signature step in the Sami Sami song deserves a mention here. And now, the sequel to this iconic film Pushpa: The Rule is on the floors. Part 2 of the film has already grabbed everyone’s attention and the latest update from the film has come as a huge surprise. Reportedly, Sukumar has reduced the screen space for Rashmika Mandana in the sequel.

Reportedly, director Sukumar has decided to cast Jagapathi Babu to fight Pushparaj in this film. The shooting schedule of Jagapathi Babu has been completed in Vizag.

It is being said that Allu Arjun will be seen dominating screen space. Similarly, Sukumar has designed new characters as leading actors. The Vizag schedule of the film was recently completed. The next schedule of the film is planned in Hyderabad. In this schedule, the shooting of main scenes related to Rashmika’s character will be shot.

The second part of the film will showcase the ascend of Pushpa to newer heights and will see Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun clash on another level. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will play their roles as in the first part. Mythri Movies is backing the film.

As far as the first part of the film is concerned, Rashmika got good screen time and the love track of Sreevalli and Pushpa was widely appreciated by the audience.

Pushpa 2 will now transcend the boundaries and will be seen in an international backdrop where Allu Arjun will be seen fighting against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will also star in Pushpa 2 as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and his character will surely be a treat for the fans.

