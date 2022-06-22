Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli Won't Die in Pushpa 2; Producer Says 'That's All Nonsense'

Pushpa: The Rise producer has quashed rumours that Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli will die in the second part of the franchise. The production on Pushpa: The Rule is expected to begin from next month.

“That’s (the reports) all trash. This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it’s false news,” producer Y Ravi Shankar told Pinkvilla in an interview.

There were speculations that Rashmika’s character Srivalli was likely to be killed at the beginning of the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The rumours left Rashmika Mandanna’s fans disheartened. The decision was reportedly taken by the director of the film, Sukumar, after seeing the success of KGF and RRR. Sukumar wanted Pushpa: The Rule to be a pan-India film and for that, he decided to cut down Rashmika Mandanna’s role and focus entirely on Pushparaj, played by Allu Arjun. It was said that Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj would be travelling to different forests to smuggle Sandalwood and Srivalli’s character would not be in focus.

Fahadh Faasil, who played the antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise, will have a full-fledged role in the second part. Just like Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj’s role will also have more screen-time.

Pushpa: The Rule will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the film is expected to release by the end of this year.

On the work front, after Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in a movie with Thalapathy Vijay.

