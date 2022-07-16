Rashmika Mandanna’s Throwback Photo From Her College Days Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented actresses of the south film industry. Rashmika has cultivated a huge fan base with her acting chops and charming personality. The 26-year-old has impressed both critics and audiences with her excellent work in movies like Bheeshma and Kirik Party. Recently, an old photo of Rashmika has gone viral on social media. The photo is apparently from her college days.

In the photo, Rashmika can be seen smiling with her friends in a group selfie. Netizens are awestruck at the tremendous transformation of Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are raving that Rashmika’s smile was adorable even when she was not a celebrity.

Rashmika has established her dominance in south cinema in a very short period of time. Last year, Rashmika gained pan-India fame after the release of Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Rashmika played the role of Srivalli in the film and received several accolades for her sizzling chemistry with Allu Arjun.

Currently, Rashmika is waiting for the theatrical release of her upcoming movie, Sita Ramam. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the makers of Sita Ramam shared a heart-warming poster of the film on Twitter.

While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “#EidAdhaMubarak from our rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family.”



Sita Ramam’s premise revolves around the touching love story of a soldier Ram and his lady love Sita. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan has played the role of the soldier and Mrunal Thakur has portrayed the role of his love interest. Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna has a very important role in this romantic drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Rashmika Mandanna’s Sita Ramam will hit the screens on August 5.

Rashmika will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu.

