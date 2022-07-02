Rashta Kavach Om Day 1 Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Off to Slow Start, Mints Rs 1.51 Crs

Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest release Rashtra Kavach Om witnessed a slow start at the box office. The movie that hit the theatres on July 1, faced a clash with R Madhavan’s biographical film Rocketry. Instead of the trailer being quite promising, the film has failed to leave a mark on its opening day. The movie kicked off to a slow start of around 5 per cent on Day 1. This means that the weekend ahead could be a tough one for the film.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the first-day collection of the film in the country totals to Rs 1.51 Crore. He also stated the movie needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and Day 3 as the cinema halls are finding limited patronage due to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

#RashtraKavachOm is dull on Day 1… National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] find limited patronage, but mass belt records better occupancy [due to action]… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wCIRQwe17u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2022

Directed by Kapil Verma, Rashtra Kavach Om sees Aditya play the role of Om. An ace soldier who has led some of the most successful missions for the Indian Army, Om is on a mission to also clear his dad off the traitor tag. Just as he reaches a step closer to his personal mission, he is shot in the head and he loses his memory.

News18’s review for the movie reads, “Aditya tries to pull a Salman Khan with Rashtra Kavach Om with his body and action scenes. From building a toned body fit for a massive fight to performing mind-bending stunt scenes such as pulling down a helicopter using a massive hook and chain, Aditya tries every trick in the book to emerge as the massy star. While full marks for his efforts, the script and writing fail him. When everything fell short, Kapil gives viewers a shirtless Aditya firing a machine gun and fighting off the baddie. I would want to see Aditya play an action hero but in a better script.”

“Sanjana, on the other hand, surprises with her action scenes. Although she is given limited space to showcase her action moves, Sanjana held everyone’s attention with her action scenes. But Kapil takes that away from her soon, leaving her as just another supporting star who is secretly in love with Om. Ashutosh Rana manages to shoulder the film to an extent while Prakash Raj brought back memories of Singham and Wanted by the time the film ended. Rashtra Kavach Om feels like a hurriedly done video game that needed more time on the table. Aditya and Sanjana put in their best but the script doesn’t do them justice.”

