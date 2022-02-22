Rasigan Oru Rasigai, Starring Sathyaraj and Ambika, Completes 36 Years of Release

Rasigan Oru Rasigai, the 1986 film directed by actor-director Balu Anand featuring Sathyaraj, Ambika, Ramesh, and Chithra in lead roles, has completed 36 years of its release. Even today fans are hooked to the songs of the film.

Tamil actor and director Balu Anand acted in some 100 films and directed a few Tamil movies in his lifetime. He worked as an Assistant Director in Kannada films and gradually made his way to Tamil cinema before becoming an assistant director to R Sundarajan.

His first film was Naane Raja Naane Mantri starring Vijaykanth. His Annanagar First street starring Sathyaraj and Vijayakant-starrer Nane Raja Naane Mantri were some of his successful movies.

Balu Anand approached Sathyaraj for Rasigan Oru Rasigai and narrated the story. The film is technically about Ambika, who is an accomplished singer and has learned music methodically for a long time. Sathyaraj, a businessman is a fan of Ambika. For the last four to five years, they both have been talking over the phone. Ambika likes Sathyaraj for his constructive criticism after every performance.

The film has Chinni Jayanth and Jaishankar playing supporting characters, while Goundamani and Senthil provide comic relief.

The background of the musical hit has been provided by Music Director Ravindran, and the story behind how he was roped in by the makers is quite interesting.

It is known that Ambika was listening to one of Malayalam composer Ravindran’s songs on her Walkman. As Balu Anand catches the tune, he asks her about the composer, and upon hearing Ravindran’s song Balu Anand agreed to allow Ravindran.

Sathyaraj was mainly playing the shady roles before grabbing Rasigan Oru Rasigai. He had earlier played the antagonist in the film Chavi.

As Rasigan Oru Rasigai turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, the film helped producers, distributors, and screenwriters to make a huge profit.

