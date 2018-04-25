Rasika Dugal Ecstatic to Celebrate 10 Years in the Industry With Manto at Cannes Film Festival

Rasika Dugal who’s been surprising everyone with her varied roles proving herself as a versatile actress with numerous projects is soon leaping into the big pool. The actress who made headlines last year when she was roped as the lead in Nandita Das’ much talked about a biopic of Sadat Hassan Manto, is now making news again as the film is headed to the Cannes Film Festival.The actress has been dabbling her acting skills not just in films but in various entertainment platforms including theatre, television, and web. Rasika made her debut exactly 10 years back and now is reaping the benefits of her persistent trial to grow as an actor. What better way than to mark her 10 years as a working actress than with the premiere of her biggest film at the most prestigious film festival in the world.The actress’ film Manto has been one of the two only Hindi films this year as the official selection for Cannes where the film will be screened in the category - Uncertain Regard.Speaking about the occasion, Rasika said, “It has been ten years since I started acting professionally. It has been a crazy journey, with so many ups and downs and myriad experiences. And I couldn't have thought of a better way to celebrate ten years of being in this profession than with having my film as an official entry at the Cannes Film festivals and that too in a prestigious section - Un Certain Regard'. For actors like me, appreciation for our work is most valuable. It is what we thrive on. This selection is such an honour and an incentive to push myself further to learn more and raise the standards of performance”.