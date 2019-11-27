Rasika Dugal Expresses Excitement at Working with Mira Nair for A Suitable Boy

Rasika Dugal's name is well known in the digital sphere. While making her appearance in certain Bollywood movies as well, she is set to star in Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel, A Suitable Boy.

Rasika Dugal recently stared in the lead in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Out Of Love, which is an Indian adaptation of the UK based show Doctor Foster. Dugal's character deals with different thoughts she processes after finding out that her husband is cheating on her.

In the upcoming series A Suitable Boy, Dugal will play the character of Savita, sister to the protagonist. Speaking to HT she expressed her excitement and getting to work with Mira Nair. She said, "It's an absolutely wonderful opportunity to work with Mira Nair. It was on my bucket list for a very long time. Except for one, I have watched all her films."

The series revolves around a girl named Lata and her mother's search for a groom for her. It is currently being shot in Lucknow with a huge ensemble cast. Dugal stated that the cast members of the series are quite suitable for their roles and that it is a treat to be working with them.

Apart from Rasika Dugal, the series also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Manikala, Namit Das and Vijay Varma among others. It is set to air on BBC One in June 2020.

