Rasika Dugal Gives 'Mirzapur' Twist to 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme

Actress Rasika Dugal has given a quirky Mirzapur twist to the viral question "Rasode mein kaun tha?"

On Sunday, Rasika shared a few behind-the-scenes moments with co-actor Prashansa Sharma from the sets of 'Mirzapur 2'. In the images shared by her, the two are sitting holding their scripts and talking. Rasika, who essays the role of Beena Tripathi and Prashansa, who plays Radhiya in the show, are in their get up as they chat between the scenes.

"Tripathiyon ke rasode mein kaun tha? Beena aur Radhiya. From mirchi to......... Whats cooking? #Mirzapur2 #behindthescenes #womenofmirzapur #Beenatripathi #MirzapurOnPrime @primevideoin@yehhaimirzapur @awaaripaise (sic)," Rasika wrote alongside the images.

The 35-year-old borrowed the line "Tripathiyon ke rasode mein kaun tha" from the viral meme trend of "Rasode main kaun tha".

The line in question is a dialogue from a television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa'. In a scene, one of the character Kokilaben asks the same question to her daughter-in-law Gopi.

A social media user converted the dialogue into a musical rap and since then, the dialogue "Rasode mein kaun tha" has gone viral.