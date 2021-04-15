Rasika Dugal Posts Mirzapur Picture to Beat 'Lockdown Blues'

Actress Rasika Dugal took to Instagram to post a still from her web series Mirzapur. In the picture, Rasika is dressed in a blue saree and gold jewellery as Beena Tripathi, her popular avatar in the show. In the caption, she encouraged fans to beat the “lockdown blues", saying together they would survive lockdown.

She wrote: “To everyone feeling lockdown blues - Hum bhi survive karenge, tum bhi survive karoge #Mirzapur #BeenaTripathi #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #Lockdown2021"

Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra by the state government owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases. The section bars groups of more than five people in public.

Rasika was last seen essaying a cameo role in the sci-fi comedy web series Ok Computer. The series deals with Artificial Intelligence and poses a relevant question of whether AI can become a bane instead of a boon for humans in the near future.

She has been known for her versatile roles in series such as Out Of Love, A Suitable Boy, Delhi Crime and Mirzapur. She has also been a part of films such as Qissa, Tu Hai Mera Sunday and Manto.

