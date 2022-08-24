Rasika Dugal Talks About Delhi Crime, Reveals Why Is It 'Scary' To Play New Roles

Rasika Dugal has managed to shine fervently with her awe-inspiring performances in films like Bombay Talkies and Manto. However, the talented actress is also popularly known for her roles in superhit OTT shows like Mirzapur, Delhi Crimes and A Suitable Boy among others. As Rasika is gearing up for the release of Delhi Crime season two, she has now said that reprising a character while returning with another season of a show is comparatively an easier task than playing a new role. Talking to the news agency PTI, Rasika also shared that it is rather a difficult job for the writers.

“There are series like ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Mirzapur’ so it is easy to pick up the characters from season to season. When you are picking up a role from one season to another, the difficult part rests with the writers. It’s difficult when the characters are already introduced and then you have to make those characters go somewhere else,” she said.

“But for actors, it’s much more comfortable because after a season when you come back, you are like you know them (characters). They have only changed a little bit but we still know what they are and we understand them,” she further added.

Rasika went on to say that playing a new role is ‘scary’ and also shared that an actor can never be ‘fully prepared’ to play a role. “Playing a new role is far more scary as you have to put in a lot of work and you don’t even know if you are making the right choice. Also, whenever you prepare for a new character, you feel maybe if you would have got one more month, you were good to go. An actor can never say they are fully prepared for the role. You can just keep on preparing, and there’s no end to it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rasika also talked about Delhi Crimes season two and revealed that “It’s about two people trying to make things work together. It’s not to show one person as a victim. Further in the series, we will see the two developing a stronger relationship.”

Delhi Crime season two will be available on Netflix from August 26.

