Rasika Dugal Wraps Up 'Out Of Love' Season Two

Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal on Monday said she has finished shooting for the second season of the web series “Out of Love”. She was shooting in Ooty and Coonoor for nearly two months.

On the first season of the show, the “Mirzapur” star played the role of a physician, Dr Meera Kapoor, who discovers her husband (Purab Kohli)’s infidelity and struggles to deal with this revelation. Dugal said she is fortunate to have wrapped up the shoot despite the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Shooting for the second season of ‘Out Of Love’ felt like a work vacation in the mountains! I am blessed to be living an actor’s life and to be shooting outdoors despite the constraints and the challenges of the current times. “I am glad that I got to be Dr Meera Kapoor for so long and I am very excited to have the viewers see the many shades of her in this season,” the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

The Hotstar series, which debuted in 2019, is an Indian adaptation of the British show “Doctor Foster”. Dugal had a packed 2020, with the release of comedy “Lootcase”, “Mirzapur” season two and filmmaker Mira Nair’s series adaptation of “A Suitable Boy”. The actor will next seen in the second season of Netflix crime drama “Delhi Crime” and actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli”.