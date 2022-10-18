Rasika Duggal to Pratik Gandhi, Actors Who Became Stars From OTT Space

With the pandemic sweeping over the world like one big, bad omen, movie theatres suffered incurable losses. At that time, people’s attention shifted to their screens, more specifically to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

OTT platforms have given audiences a plate full of brilliant and uncensored stories that have been loved by viewers. Besides giving us some wonderful movies, OTT platforms also paved the way for numerous stars to show their talent on the small screens who failed to attain fame in Bollywood.

