Rasika Sunil’s Latest Insta Post Screams Aesthetic, Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off

Marathi actress Rasika Sunil has been turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense and phenomenal acting chops in several films and television shows. She often shares pictures of her exotic travel vacations on social media making fans jealous.

Recently, the actress dropped another stunning snap of herself on Instagram, which proved her love for the “ocean”. The post hogged the Internet in no time and grabbed the attention of netizens.

Rasika wrote, “I could spend my entire life over or under the ocean!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika Sunil (@rasika123s)

The serene picture revealed the Postergirl actress having a ball on a yacht in the middle of the blue ocean. She could be seen flashing a smile as the wind tampered with her hair. Dressed in a green backless top and blue denim, Rasika was a sight to behold. The background of blue waters and skies made the picture seem ethereal.

Rasika’s stunning post has drawn in comments from social media users who have complimented the actress. While one user called her “Just so beautiful”, another teased her and commented, “there will be no WiFi in the sea to post photos on Insta.”

Rasika has worked in movies like Girlfriend, Tula Kalnaar Nahi, and Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar. She has attained critical appreciation for featuring in the television series Mazhya Navryachi Bayko where she played a negative character.

On the personal front, Rasika tied the knot with her beau Aditya Bilagi on October 18, the previous year. They are often seen dropping lovey-dovey pictures on social media, giving out major couple goals.

