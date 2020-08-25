‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’: Crossover Meme on Viral Kokilaben Rap and Peaky Blinders Will Leave You in Splits

A hilarious crossover meme on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's viral, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap is winning the Internet. The meme has used a scene from Netflix's web show Peaky Blinders. In the post, the web show's subtitles have been changed to that of the dialogues of Kokila Ben. Also, the scene in the meme is happening in the kitchen, just like the original.

The caption of the post read, "Everyone's an empty cooker, Rashi. We just steam different parts of ourselves". Netflix purists are rolling with laughter with the hilarious parody. Take a look:

Coming back to the viral rap song, it is picked from a scene in the TV daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The scene had assertive natured Kokilaben who is reprimanding her daughters-in-law Gopi Vau and Rashi over some kitchen trouble.

The hit meme content of the week is the brainchild of Yashraj Mukhate who decided to take up the dialogue exchange and give it an upbeat twist with the most unthinkable rhythms and melody. The amusing and catchy vibe of the new sensation went viral within hours of its release and has been the talk of the town since.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya rap song by Yashraj Mukhate has been shared widely and has been selected by an extensive range of meme pages that is making millions tickle with laughter. The trending creation has caught the attention of many celebrities including Union Minister Smriti Irani and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who have shared the hilarious rap song.