Ratan Raajputh Annoncess Her Return To Showbiz World In Style

Ratan Raajputh is best known for the Zee TV series Agle Janam Mohen Bitiyahi Kijo. Lali was portrayed by Ratan in this television series and had a huge following. She has amassed a strong fanbase after her stint in the serial but she soon left the world of showbiz abruptly and was reported to have moved back to her native place.

Ratan Raajputh started her own YouTube channel after quitting television. Through this medium, she stayed in touch with followers, sharing updates about her personal life. However, she soon stopped uploading YouTube videos as well Ratan’s absence from the screen or from the YouTube account had her fans worried.

But here’s some good news for her fans, Ratan returned to her YouTube channel at the beginning of this year. After a lengthy hiatus, the actress just posted a new vlog. Ratan has disclosed where he has been going missing for so long in this video.

Through this video, the actress has provided her fans with the answer to their query. In the video, Ratan said that since she is living at her uncle’s house, she has been unable to make videos as easily as earlier.

The actress said that she has been studying psychology for the past three years. She has also done a one-month course in Neurotherapy and believes that it is really beautiful to delve into the psyche of others.

Ratan further said that it was not the certificate or degree that intrigues her but the subject itself is appealing to her. The actress said, “I have to study for four more days. After that, I will be free from it. So, I will be able to have fun with my fans again through my Vlog.”

