Ratan Rajput Shares Shocking Casting Couch Ordeal, Reveals How a 60-Year-Old Man 'Insulted' Her

Television actress Ratan Rajput has shared her casting couch ordeal. Recently, the actress opened up about the same and revealed how a 60-year-old man ‘insulted’ her when she was just 14. Ratan did not reveal who the man was but shared that he asked her to changer her look and even offered Rs 2.5 lakh for the same.

“It was 14 years ago today. I had just moved to Mumbai. There was a 60-65-year-old man. He insulted me. Said, Look at your hair, look at your skin, how they are dressed. You have to change your entire look. You need a complete make-over, it will cost around 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees to get all this done. But why should I spend money on you? If you want me to spend money on you, you have to make me your godfather. You have to be my friend,” Ratan Rajput said as quoted by Zeenews.india.com.

Ratan went on to say that she was left ‘surprised’ by the man’s behaviour and even told him that he was her father’s age. The ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ further claimed that the man wanted to be ‘friends’ with her.

“I was surprised to hear such things. I told him that you will be equal to my father’s age, how can I be friends with you? Yes, I respect you. I will do as you say. Listen to my words. After that, the man got angry with me. And he started saying that I will not do anything for free, here only friendship happens. If you want to enter the acting world then stop all this drama. Be a little smart”, she revealed.

“When I told that person that you are my father’s age, he got angry and started saying – ‘Listen. If my daughter also became an actress, I would have slept with her too…I was shocked to hear this. I left as soon as I could. The man didn’t do anything to me, but his words had a bad effect. I didn’t meet anyone for a month,” the actress added.

The 35 years old actress concluded by saying that after this incident, she did not try for films.

Even though Ratan Rajput has been away from the showbiz for a long time now, she worked in several shows in the past including Santoshi Maa, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Rishton Ka Mela, and Mahabharat among others. She even held her Swayamver on national television.

