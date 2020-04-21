MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rati Agnihotri Teaches Son Tanuj to Cook Via Video Call

All through the lockdown, Tanuj Virwani has been picking up cooking tips and recipes from mother Rati Agnihotri via video calls.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Actor Tanuj Virwani is missing his mother Rati Agnihotri's homecooked food amidst the lockdown period. However, thanks to technology, the actress has been able to bail him out.

All through the lockdown, Tanuj has been picking up cooking tips and recipes from mom Rati via video calls.

"Mom is in Poland and I am grateful to digital connectivity that we can be in touch constantly. She has also been teaching me how to cook, especially the dishes that I love. I just prepared mutton chops with fried eggs, something that dad and I love a lot," said Tanuj.

He has also used the quarantine time to direct a short film titled Urban Incarceration.

"The goal of the short film is to let everyone know that be it a celebrity or a normal everyday office-going person, we are all in this together and that is what makes us human. It's sad that it has taken such an extreme situation for us to realise that no one is impenetrable. Hopefully if I can enlighten my fans along with entertaining them this would all be totally worth it . The message is simple . Don't let your paranoia get the better of you. Retain your sanity. This too shall pass," Tanuj had said.

As for his other projects, he has web series like Code M 2 and Inside Edge Season 3.

