Rati Pandey was Skeptical About Replacing Rajshree Thakur in 'Shaadi Mubarak' for This Reason

Rati Pandey, who has replaced Rajshree Thakur in her comeback show Shaadi Mubarak, said in a recent interview that she was skeptical as it was an elderly character.

In an interview with Times Of India, Rati said, "Initially I was skeptical as it was an elderly character. Plus, I didn't know that I had to replace someone and then be a part of the show. I didn't know that I was replacing Rajshree as the makers were keeping everything under wraps."

The actress further said, "When I was finalised, then the production house revealed it to me. They convinced me somehow to do the show."

According to reports, the cause of Rajshree's exit is the creative difference with the production house. She was not at all happy with the way her character was shaping up and had conveyed the same to the makers.

However, Rajshree maintained that the reason about her exit was that she was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three-year-old daughter at home.

As it was her comeback show after five years, she said that she will be back again as she can't live without being on TV.

Shaadi Mubarak also stars actor Manav Gohil as the male lead.