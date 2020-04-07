Ratna Pathak Shah Asked Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Writers If They Were 'Too Harsh' on Middle Class

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, who immortalised the role of Maya Sarabhai in the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, recently said that she was once skeptic if the writers had depicted the middle class too harshly. The show is being re-telecast on television from April 6th amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Times of India, Shah was asked if she personally related to her character or that of her daughter-in-law Monisha, played by Rupali Ganguly.

"Of course, Maya Sarabhai it has to be her. Tauba I don't relate to Monisha at all in real life. And in today's time definitely with Maya Sarabhai. I remember when we started shooting for the show, I often asked our writer Aatish Kapadia, kya middle class ko itna lataadna zaruri hai... (do we need to be so cruel towards the middle class). Aren't we too harsh on them and is it fair after all we all are middle class.

"I definitely think of myself as a middle class person and I do things that Monisha does in real-life to save money. But when I see people around doing things, I feel hum ne shayad kum he kiya (We should have been more harsh). As Deven Bhojani said earlier the show was much ahead of its time, the time has caught up with it. The world I feel is turning into a crazy mess that Sarabhai talked about," Shah said.

Rupali likewise said that she related to her own character as she grew up in a middle-class household herself. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai also starred Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Mallika Sherawat and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

