Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Returning With Season 3? Show Producer Answers

One of the most popular Indian sitcoms, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, might make a comeback on the small screen with its third season soon. The comedy series which was first aired in 2004 has been enjoying a loyal fan following even after almost two decades. After the fans demanded a sequel of the show, the team came together to give what the audience wanted, season 2. The second season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in 2017. Now, in a recent interview, the producer of the show JD Majethia has hinted at season 3 of the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, JD Majethia opened up about the revival of his famous sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Majethia told the portal, “Ek aur season banna hi chahiye. We will make all the efforts. Everybody is ready to extend their efforts. Some more time is needed. People will have to wait a little bit. What the entire nation wants, we have to fulfil their wishes.”

He further stated that all the actors are busy with their respective projects and they are planning on how to manage them. However, he also revealed that the actors are all set to extend their full support for the series.

Talking about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Rajesh Kumar in prominent roles. The crazy family comedy show gave a new perspective to the audience on family relationships. After running successfully for two years, the show was pulled off in 2006 due to low ratings. However, with time, the cast and their andaaz gained ardent followers.

Meanwhile, Rupali who played the role of Monisha is currently working on one of the top television shows, Anupama whereas Sumeet is working with Majethia for Sab TV’s Wagle ki Duniya.

