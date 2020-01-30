Ratna Pathak Shah to Play Ranveer Singh's Mother in Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Ratna Pathak Shah will essay the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in Divyang Thakkar's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. The news comes after Boman Irani was confirmed as Ranveer’s father in the film.
Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news. They posted Shah's photo along with the caption,”#RatnaPathakShah to play @RanveerOfficial’s mother in #JayeshbhaiJordaar - http://bit.ly/37KnDVa #ShaliniPandey #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @JJ_TheFilm.”
#RatnaPathakShah to play @RanveerOfficial’s mother in #JayeshbhaiJordaar - https://t.co/2HZIMBXBNr#ShaliniPandey #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @JJ_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/lsJQcIjFhd— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 30, 2020
Speaking to Midday on how she finally agreed to play the part, she said, "Some months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. Actors making movies can be tricky, so I was cautious as I began reading, but was thoroughly entertained by the end of the script. The story not only had a message, but also had heart."
Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the upcoming film is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.
The makers had roped in Boman Irani to play Ranveer's father in the film.
Calling it a rare script, Boman said, "'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner".
Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the project. This film also marks the debut of South actress, Shalini Pandey.
Ranveer is currently busy with his upcoming sports-drama, Kabir Khan's ‘83, where he will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev.
