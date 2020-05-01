Ratna Pathak, Son Vivan on Naseeruddin Shah's Hospitalisation Rumours: We're All Just Fine

After the sudden deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the news of Naseeruddin Shah being admitted to a hospital began surfacing on social media.

On Thursday evening, there were numerous online rumours that Shah had been hospitalised due to some illness.

However, Shah's wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah confirmed to us that he was doing absolutely fine.

"We are all just fine, thanks," Ratna Pathak said.

Their son Vivan Shah also dismissed the rumours as "untrue." "It's not true at all. He is all right. They are just rumours. He is fine," Vivan told us.

Shah himself took to his official Facebook account to dispel the hospitalisation rumours.

He wrote, "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours."

Vivan also took to his Twitter account to assure Shah's well-wishers that the veteran actor was keeping well.

"All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files, a conspiracy thriller about the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

