Ratnaa Sinha Wanted to Direct Middle Class Love Much Before Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Movies, much like life, are a product of perfect timing. Ratnaa Sinha had her heart set on ‘Middle-Class Love’ for almost seven years but she ended up directing ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ first. Sinha admits that casting for this coming-of-age story wasn’t the easiest thing in the book as she had to scout for fresh faces who fit into the characters seamlessly.

She explains, “As a filmmaker, making this movie, I was sure I wanted to cast fresh faces. I didn’t want to rush through the process and give it all the time it needed for me to zero in on the right cast for the film. This was very critical for me since the audience was going to experience my story through them. Although the industry releases close to two or three films in a week, it’s still tough to find young actors and we must infuse new talent into the industry. This film introduces not one but three young and dynamic actors. Despite the fact that roping in new faces for a film meant that there might be roadblocks when it came to promoting and releasing the film, I wanted to take the risk. Plus, through the course of the auditions, I found Prit, Kavya and Eisha who fit their roles to the T. I was extremely happy to have found this talented, sincere and hard-working trio and I am positive that they will take the audience by surprise with their performances. I am very happy with the way they have performed and I am looking forward to the audience’s response.”

That’s not all, working on the script to make it appealing for a cross-section of the audience also took time. She adds, “I have been wanting to make this film for a long time now, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ happened first by destiny. With talented actors like Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda coming on board, things moved at a very fast pace and that film got made first. It also gave me more time with the story of ‘Middle Class Love.’ I developed it beyond a mere campus drama about young people. Since, I hail from a middle-class background, I wanted to make sure that the film’s narrative was true to its milieu. We have been able to flesh the film better, connecting the young people with their families and adding elements of how they are working towards self-discovery amongst other things.”

Middle-Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, and Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle-Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

