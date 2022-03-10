‘Ravanas in Tollywood Prevented Me From Getting Big Films’: Poonam Kaur

South actress Poonam Kaur is known more for her controversial statements than movies. Poonam’s latest Telugu film Nahicharami is releasing on 20 OTT platforms on March 10. Ahead of the release of the movie, at a press conference on March 8, the actress made some sensational comments against senior actors of Tollywood.

She claimed that her life had come close to being ruined and she wanted to get married and leave the country. She even said that some Ravanas from the film industry stopped her from getting big films.

“I wanted to leave movies and get married and leave the country. Some Ravanas prevented me from getting opportunities in big movies. Some of the elders in the industry came into my life and destroyed it,” she alleged.

“I won’t be doing movies anymore, at the time I thought of leaving India. My friend called and calmed me down," she added.

Earlier, she had made sensational allegations about being exploited by director Trivikram Srinivas who she says had left after ‘using’ her. She was also heard making damning accusations against actor and politician Pawan Kalyan in the famous ‘PawanLeaks’ scandal that became public in 2019.

When confronted about it, she said that Pawan had ‘played with her life’ and also ruined the lives of 6-7 other actresses. In the press meet, she alluded to that infamous incident, which made her infamous in the industry.

She was never known for the roles she did, but her controversies made her a household name among the Telugu audiences.

She has acted in many Tamil and Telugu films. Her most noted movies are Souryam, Mayajaalam, Gaganam and Payanam. She has also acted in a few Malayalam movies.

A while ago, she stopped playing lead roles and started doing character roles.

