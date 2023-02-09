Raveena Tandon recently hit the headlines when she addressed her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar for the first time, in her interview. Now, the 90s star has also addressed another controversial topic from her professional front. The alleged feud of the two actors, who were seen together in films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), continues to grab attention even today. The KGF Chapter 2 actress has talked about her catfight with actress Karisma Kapoor in the 90s and if she is still friends with her.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of veteran film producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi, has spoken at length about how she deals with criticism. The actress made an impressive acting debut with Karan Johar’s production Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the actress revealed that it’s “really hurtful" when anonymous people on the Internet call her “nepotism ki bacchi".

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story amid wild rumours of her engagement with Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Her post comes hours after Prabhas’ team categorically denied the rumours. Kriti shared Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey’s motivational reel in which the latter talks about the art of “letting go".

Hours after Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani was presented in court, the actress spoke to the paparazzi and shared details about the proceedings in the domestic violence case. Rakhi claimed that Adil’s bail was rejected and that he is currently in police custody. “Unki bail nahi hui, unko directly custody mein, jail mein bhej diya," she told the paparazzi and further added, “Advocate aur police apna kaam kar rahe hai. Mujhe desh ke kanoon par aur police par bharosa hai."

Aformer Shark Tank India contestant, named Akshay Shah, has claimed that he had met a pitcher, who not only participated in the first season of the reality show, but also got a deal from two of the sharks. However, after the show was concluded, the sharks never met him or even responded to his emails, Akshay further claimed. Akshay also addressed why former shark Ashneer Grover was replaced in the season two.

