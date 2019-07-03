Raveena Tandon Appears to Backtrack on Her Views About Zaira Wasim, Says 'I Regret My First Tweet'

Dangal star Zaira Wasim's decision to quit her career on grounds that it was interfering in her faith has propelled her to the centre of intense debate with industry insiders and others speaking out, some backing her and others criticising her.

Her decision to quit Bollywood after just three films led to reactions from various quarters, with National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and actors Raveena Tandon, Siddharth, Anupam Kher and writer Taslima Nasreen among those weighing in with their views.

Without directly naming Zaira in her now-deleted tweet, Raveena had said, "Doesn’t matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they’d exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."

However, Raveena now appears to backtrack on her views. On Monday, the actress, in a response to a video which claims Zaira was forced to quit the film industry, Raveena tweeted, "If this is true and the reason for her to quit, if she was or is under pressure, then I do feel sad for the girl. Was she forced into writing the long statement by radicals out of fear? She was a role model to so many youngsters with dreams and inspirations that they could achieve." (sic)

The actress also said that she regretted posting her earlier tweets on Zaira and wished her luck and strength "after seeing this".

Raveena added, "Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films, cinema, the industry, that I was born into. Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh."

Zaira, the Kashmir-born teen, who touched a surprising chord across the country and was trending on social media, announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting in a now-viral Facebook post on Sunday and reiterated it on Monday.

Zaira rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016). For her spectacular and nuanced performance, she won a number of awards including a Filmfare Award and a National Film Award--National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement by Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. The child actress once again proved her acting skills when she took up the lead role in Secret Superstar.

Zaira will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink.

