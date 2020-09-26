Raveena Tandon Calls Celebs 'Soft Target': No Drug Supplying Can Happen Without Local Authorities

Raveen Tandon called celebrities "soft target" as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the ongoing crackdown on the alleged drug nexus in the film industry.

While Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB on Friday, Deepika, Shraddha and Sara are set to be questioned today. In a tweet, Raveena wrote, “The ‘Big Guys’ In my tweet. No drug supplying can happen without the ashirwad (blessings) of local authorities. Those are the Big fish that swim away unquestioned. If a Journo can reach the suppliers on stings. Can’t the authorities sniff them out? Celebrities are soft targets.”

The NCB, which is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul, among others, for questioning, an official said. The NCB has arrested Sushant's purported girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged procurement of drugs.